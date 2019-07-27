We can disagree without being childish and hateful
I understand the Daily News errs on the side of publishing most letters submitted by readers.
Although many are filled with false information, having an open forum probably serves the community better than a heavier-handed approach.
But Sandra Weeks’s July 24 letter crossed a line for me in labeling people who disagree with her politically as “rats.” Although calling her fellow Americans “Demrats” might seem merely hateful and childish (which it is), the use of dehumanizing language like this is dangerous.
There many examples in history. The Hutus in Rwanda called their rival Tutsis “cockroaches,” stirring animosity that led to the slaughter of 70 percent of the Tutsi population in 1994, approximately 500,000 people.
We can disagree on immigration, but this is hate speech that does not serve our community. I’d ask the Daily News not to print letters using this term again.
Joe Cook
Pullman
---
NOAA and federal partners managing fish for extinction
In 2016, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration prepared an opinion that led to changes in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s flood insurance program for Oregon. In this opinion, NOAA identified river conditions the agency considers critically important to the survival of threatened and endangered salmon, steelhead and southern resident killer whales.
“Each of these species depends on healthy, functioning floodplain habitat. Altering the natural processes that allow habitat to form and recover from disturbances, such as floods, can affect multiple stages of the salmon life cycle and impede their survival and long-term recovery.” The agency added that reducing floodplain and in-channel habitat would jeopardize the existence of 17 Endangered Species Act-listed marine and anadromous species.
The Snake River hosts four of those species, including Chinook and sockeye salmon and Snake River steelhead. The lower Snake includes none of the natural processes NOAA identifies as vital for these species to survive, but the agency ignores its own science when preparing opinions for the lower Snake.
NOAA, responsible for protecting wild species “all backed by sound science and an ecosystem approach to management” instead joins its federal partners, the Bonneville Power Administration and the Corps of Engineers, in managing these fish for extinction.
Linwood Laughy
Moscow