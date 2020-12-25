Keeping traditions during a very different Christmas season

This year, my column date and Christmas coincide so I choose to use this opportunity to send greetings to all my readers. I treasure each of you and thank you for those who have sent comments on my offerings. I try to keep most of my columns timely, so what better time to share my thoughts on holidays, what they mean to me and how I observe them.
This year is different, obviously. For instance, I can no longer join my best friends on a trip to the University Inn in Moscow for their holiday buffet. I especially miss their prime rib at Christmas. So, I’ll make the best of the situation here alone at home.
Being alone isn’t as bad as it might be since I’ve had previous experience with being alone and survived quite nicely. I usually try to reward myself in some way to compensate. I’m lucky that I’ve always been able to live with myself and find being alone no great problem. At Thanksgiving, my daughter set up a group gathering on Facebook somehow, and I was able to talk face to face with her, my son-in-law and both grandchildren for a nice long chat. I highly recommend this way of connecting with distant loved ones. I’m sure she intends to repeat on Christmas Day. I will have earlier opened my presents so I can thank them too. (I’ll still write notes). There is no need to dress up fancy. I just have to comb my hair and wear my favorite top.
I intend to shop this week for Ivar’s Clam Chowder for Thursday dinner. That has been a Christmas tradition in our family for some years. I haven’t decided on a menu for Christmas dinner today, but I will make it something special.
I hope I can get an individual serving of mince pie. Failing that how about pumpkin? A full pie is too much for me since I don’t want to stray too far from my diet. I’ve managed to get within five pounds of my goal, but lately I seem stuck there — another annoying plateau.
My problem now is staying out of the goodies I bought for the various people who serve me in a variety of ways, like post and paper carriers and snow shovelers and the fellow who drags my waste bins to the street and returns them as needed. I hope the snow and nasty weather holds off. I don’t do snow any more. Don’t mean to be a Grinch but I fall too easily.
Yesterday, I sent off my snail mail greetings so now I have the computer messages to get out to the rest of my friends and family. I’ll peck away at that over the next few days. I’ve reached the age when I have to really check my lists and weed out those who are no longer with us. I’m sure there are a few I don’t know about so I’ll either have them returned or some relative will notify me about the situations, since many on my list are older than my 89 years.
Enough about myself. These are trying times for all of us and I hope each of you is able to cope in a way that makes life easier for you. We can see hope in the vaccines, the end of the administration of you know who, a nice replacement ready and able to take over effectively.
Nationally, we can hope for better weather and fewer natural disasters. I wish all who lost income can recover financially. I hope school children and even college students are able to catch up to their grade level and are able to get back into the classrooms. Above all, I hope the spread of this virus halts and everyone affected has a complete recovery. This whole situation is getting very old.
So, to each of you I wish a Merry Christmas, a great new year ahead and many more in the future.
Lenna Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.