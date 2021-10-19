Language, culture and their tiesto the land

The haunting beauty of Wales defies description, perhaps because much of the spirit of Wales itself is defiant. People are friendly and helpful, yet defiance runs deep among natives, who still resent their English conquerors. It was 1282 when the last Welsh Prince of Wales, Llywelyn ap Gruffydd (known also as Llywelyn the Last) was tricked into ambush by treacherous nephews loyal to England’s King Edward I. Llywelyn’s severed head was sent to Edward on a pike. Since that time, the “Prince of Wales” has been the son of the English ruler.
History is written by victors, yet documents support a historical narrative of treachery and subsequent mistreatment of these proud people over centuries of English rule. One example is the Welsh Not. Known by various names, the Not was a piece of wood suspended as a token of shame around the neck of a child caught speaking Welsh. It was used in many schools during the 19th century.
The child wore the Not until she or he could catch a classmate speaking Welsh, at which point the Not would be transferred to the new offender. Whoever wore the Not at the end of the day was often severely punished. Indigenous peoples of North America will relate to this abuse of school children and the systematic attempt to snuff out Welsh, just as similar abuses sought to eradicate indigenous languages.
Origins of the Welsh Not are unclear, but a parliamentary report reflects the official position in 1847: “The Welsh language is a vast drawback to Wales,” it said, “and a manifold barrier to the moral progress and commercial prosperity of the people. It is not easy to over-estimate its evil effects … It … bars the access of improving knowledge to their minds.”
Sometimes it seems that consonants of the English language are victims of vowel play in written Welsh, but lilt and rhythm in spoken Welsh more than make up for that. Welsh songs and poetry reflect artistic beauty as well as defiance intrinsic in this proud people, almost to the point of defying death itself.
Language is the glue that binds culture. Anyone learning a foreign language quickly runs into idiosyncrasies: idioms, connotations and, yes, puns. All are culture-based. To destroy the language of a people is to destroy their culture, which is what the English attempted.
When addressed by a foreigner in their own tongue, native Welsh speakers light up. Our daughter-in-law Sarah is a novelist, having written nearly 50 mysteries, fantasies, and romances about Medieval Wales (SarahWoodbury.com). Sarah has been teaching herself Welsh and has had many chances to practice. I’ve witnessed the responses she gets from native speakers glad to see a foreigner speaking to their hearts.
The Welsh word hiraeth illustrates the closeness that the language and the culture share with the land itself. Virtually untranslatable, hiraeth demonstrates the difficulty in describing the elusive essence of Wales. My own understanding of hiraeth relates more to the spirit of a landscape swept by winds, rains, and battles over millennia. Of many inadequate translations, my favorite is, “An emotional state that affects old souls and deep thinkers.” Well, I am, at least, old.
I believe hiraeth dates from prehistory. We’ve visited Iron Age (500 BC to 50 AD) villages and hilltop forts. In climbs to those forts, I’ve developed great respect for the hardiness of the Welsh, who still hike and climb these hills.
Romans introduced Christianity to Wales, then left in the fifth century. Early Christians were taught mostly by word of mouth. Monks literate in Latin, language of the Medieval Bible, shared their interpretations. People blended ideas from earlier pagan beliefs with Christianity. Over centuries, magnificent churches and abbeys were built, many to be destroyed by the English during their Civil War.
Hiraeth permeates these remaining ruins and old stone churches that we visit. Earliest existing churches date from the 11th century. Archeology reveals these were built on much older sites. Their stark beauty reflects belief systems simplified to basics and set in a rugged landscape reflecting a spirit beautiful, yet defiant to the end. Welsh poet Dylan Thomas encapsulates this indomitable spirit: “And death shall have no dominion.”
