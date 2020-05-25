One of the goals of every election officer is to maximize voter turnout, and this year’s May 19 primary easily went platinum with 8,912 of the electorate in Latah County requesting an absentee ballot. This eclipses the closest turnout for a May primary by 2,627, when 6,285 voters cast their ballots in May 2016.
This election is historic because for the first time in Idaho we are conducting an election exclusively by mail; no voting in the office, and no polling places for anyone. It was a huge relief when the state secretary made the announcement that due to COVID-19 we would transition to an all-mail election. We have wonderful poll workers in Latah County, and there was no way that I wanted to subject these civic-minded and dedicated people to the virus by working on Election Day.
The problem was, we only had two weeks’ notice before the first ballots needed to be mailed out to military voters. We weren’t even close to having enough of the various envelopes and supplies we needed to meet the all-mail ballot demand. We owe a huge deal of thanks to my small staff for acting quickly, securing local printing sources, working double time, nights and weekends, to solve problems and assist voters.
On some days, our phones rang nonstop with voters confused by multiple mailings that looked like they came from our office, but were actually sent out by candidates or other entities trying to “help” get the word out. One mailing even had the ballot choice premarked for them. Another candidate mailer was a complete fail, when the mail merge they used took the voter’s name and put it with the address of another voter. Please know that our office is willing to help make recommendations to candidates or parties on their mailings, but they have the ultimate responsibility for accuracy.
The state sent out a separate mailing to all registered voters with information on how to register and also request a ballot electronically. That turned out to be the easiest, and quickest way to get a ballot.
Closer to Election Day, and maybe even too close, the state then mailed out preprinted or fill-in-the-blank request cards for voters to pull apart and send to us. From that mailing we ended up dealing with a number of people who had not updated their address with us after moving.
Early on, we could mail the requests back and give direction, but as the 19th drew near we simply had to mark them as “unable to issue” since the address they entered on the request postcard did not match what we had in the voter system. At the polls, we could have taken care of this, but without a phone number, we were left with not being able to send them a ballot. Similarly, voters who filled out a blank request for a ballot postcard that they received in the mail, (having never actually registered to vote) were not able to receive a ballot.
Unfortunately, we were not able to honor everyone’s ballot choice. We had affiliated Libertarian, Constitutional, and Democrat voters who wanted a Republican ballot, and we were unable to provide one because the Republican Party closed their election on March 13, only allowing Republicans and unaffiliated voters to receive their ballot. In this case, if we had no contact information, we sent them the nonpartisan ballot.
Worse yet was the voter who was actually affiliated in the system with a party, but marked that they wanted a nonpartisan ballot. We can only provide the ballot they specifically request. More needs to be done to educate voters on the terminology. Many people think of nonpartisan as wanting to work from both sides of the aisle, but in reality it means you are asking for the ballot with bond elections, levy elections or judges who do not declare a party. Nonpartisan equals nonparty. The English language can be confusing.
I would estimate 99 percent of the people who voted by mail in this election also marked that they wanted us to send them an absentee ballot for the general election in November. In that election there will not be separate ballots, only one, and everyone can vote for every race, which will make things much simpler.
In the future, if you have requested an absentee ballot, and feel that it has not arrived in a timely manner, please feel free to call our office and ask us to check on the status of your ballot. We are happy to help, and want to avoid mistakes. If you request a ballot online you can go into the website to check the status of your ballot. For now, we are busy receiving your voted ballots, and will be doing so until 8 p.m. on June 2. Election results will be posted on our county website and Facebook page after the count is complete. Thanks to all of you who gave us encouragement and support during this new and challenging process.
Henrianne K. Westberg is the Latah County clerk/auditor/recorder and chief elections officer.