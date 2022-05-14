Left suffers from lack of consistency

Something terrible happened a little over a week ago. Some lowly snake provided a draft Supreme Court decision to the media. This is unprecedented and absolutely wrong. If you’ve been under a rock you would have missed the topic: the possible overturning of Row v. Wade.
About eight months ago, I wrote about a popular slogan with pro-death left-wing Americans. The statement “my body, my choice” was being used by a number of red-blooded Americans who don’t believe the government can force a free citizen to take a shot.
In my column, I wrote about a number of those on the left who went on an all-out war against Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich for his decision to not be vaccinated. He went from darling to villain overnight. For decades, the left wholeheartedly believed in the concept of “my body, my choice” but the minute it dealt with the vaccination that line of reasoning was no longer allowed.
I included the fact that more lives were ended each year due to abortions than died during the whole time COVID-19 was killing people.
Another interesting nugget in my column was the fact that the left wants Americans to use the term “birthing people” rather than woman or mother. After all, according to the left, men can get pregnant. It is for this reason the term birthing people is more acceptable to them.
In fact, Ketanji Brown Jackson, a woman who was also picked by President Joe Biden to the Supreme Court, wouldn’t define “woman.” She sidestepped the obvious answer for one that made the woke-left very proud. She ended by stating that she’s not a biologist and therefore cannot define a woman.
So, theoretically, a well-educated person who is up for one of the most important seats in the judicial branch of government is playing leftist games. She has entered the make-believe world in which men can have babies. That world does not exist and she shouldn’t play into the delusions of those who believe that men can get pregnant.
I remind everyone of all this information because with the leaked document out of the Supreme Court, the left was very, very fast to abandon all the make-believe garbage they had been spreading. All of a sudden they are speaking about abortion being a woman’s right.
You’re admitting that men can’t get pregnant. You also admitted that you now know what a woman is. I just want to be very clear about these statements. We know that as soon as this Supreme Court decision calms down the left will again start pushing the idea that men can get pregnant.
The biggest issue with the left is they are not consistent. If they were consistent then they would argue abortion is a human right because it equally affects both men and women. Just a couple weeks ago the left was gushing over Jackson’s farce during her confirmation hearing. Today abortion is solely an issue of women’s rights. Not a model of consistency.
The left has also quickly dusted off the “my body, my choice” slogan again. As I pointed out before, that slogan had lost all meaning. It wasn’t about your body and your choice. Instead we have to think about the greater good. We have to protect everyone who could get COVID-19 from the unvaccinated.
If we didn’t force people to get the vaccine then there is a zero-point-nine percent chance someone could die. Well, if we allow birthing people into abortion clinics there is a one-hundred percent chance someone will die.
The left is pro-choice when it comes to killing unborn babies. They are not pro-choice when it comes to experimental vaccinations.
Nothing the left does is consistent. They are willing to push all sorts of woke narratives until it comes to killing babies. Once you threaten the left with allowing babies to be born they quickly end make-believe time.
Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.