Lessons from the death of Breonna Taylor

As I sit here writing this piece, I’m reading the news feed of cities like New York City, Louisville, Denver and Washington D.C., where people are protesting the decision not to press charges against Breonna Taylor’s killers. I had not been paying attention to the story much prior. But yesterday I sat down to read about it and at least learn the salient details.
I did know, quite obviously, that it was a centerpiece of the Black Lives Matter campaign. And I did know the basics — a young, black emergency room technician, shot in her apartment, by Louisville police. Tragic for sure, but sadly typical. And without context, I simply moved on. As a connoisseur and critic of protest technique and strategy, Black Lives Matter hasn’t interested me much. Sure — they managed to gather hundreds of thousands of people out in the street. But an honest admission — I’ve been more interested in the COVID-19 implications of gathering so many people out together, and the transmission implications (obvious answer — it’s safe to gather outside — look at the numbers, folks) than the issue of BLM.
Mostly because the BLM I get served up in my news feed delivers precious little insight into what to do, I’ve been following the issue of “structural racism” for a while. And the problem with structural racism is not that it doesn’t exist. It’s, well, structural — meaning that it’s embedded deeply in society and a couple of days of reflection and prayer aren’t going to do much, if anything other than make people feel good about themselves.
That is not the lesson from Taylor’s death. The short version — narcs thought her house was a drug delivery point, and got a warrant that they executed with a battering ram after midnight, March 13. Taylor’s partner, Kenneth Walker, woke and shot one of the officers in the leg. The cops then sprayed bullets in the general direction of Walker and Taylor, killing her.
The main question that isn’t getting asked is “Why was this case so important that investigators thought it was necessary to enter someone’s house after midnight with a battering ram, with the obvious risk of escalation to shooting and death?” Now we’re getting at some real structural issues. And the context is “because we have a heavily militarized police that feel that they can operate with impunity in minority communities because of the War on Drugs.”
Now we’re getting somewhere. It’s not just “Black Lives Matter” — of course, they do, and the arguments around what is really a language issue is irrelevant. It now turns into “Why are we OK with using extreme violence for a couple of packages of narcotics when these types of interventions aren’t effective and often lead to summary execution, especially for African-Americans?” This is something, as a society, we can fix. We can start walking back at least a little piece of the larger problem with structural racism that most people see exists, but no one can tell anyone where to start.
Part of the deep answer is ending the War on Drugs. There are others, of course, but the immediate action is just to stop.
That ends the judiciary issuing crazy home entry orders (in the middle of the night) and forces a different set of actions. As well as eliminating a driver for a more militarized police force.
There are other answers and paths that can be explored. Some of the cases I’ve read regarding shooting of African-Americans obviously involve mental health issues, and that demilitarization of the police, and growth of psychological services would stop even more deaths. There, of course, is a whole op-ed to be written about fixing the economic inequalities in the black community. Nothing about this is everything in the solution.
But it’s a start. And considering how our problems are starting to steamroll, maybe we need to start fixing a few of them.
Chuck Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.