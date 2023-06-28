Editor’s note: This editorial was published by the Lewiston Tribune and written by Tribune Opinion page editor Marty Trillhaase.

The Idaho Legislature should have learned a lot more than it did from the way it traumatized former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s rape victim.

But so far, the sole lesson legislators seem to have drawn is taking better care of any lawmaker who winds up charged with sexual abuse in the future.

