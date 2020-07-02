Let’s keep Gandhi, King top of mind

“Let me say, as I’ve always said, that riots are socially destructive and self-defeating.”
—Martin Luther King Jr., “The Other America” (1967)
Saturday we celebrate the Declaration of Independence which guarantees “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” The reference to “men” was exclusive: these rights were reserved for white males who held property, which, for many, included enslaved human persons.
In his unforgettable “I Have a Dream” speech, Martin Luther King Jr. declared that he had come to Washington to redeem at “the Bank of Justice” the “promissory note” embedded in the Declaration of Independence. King said that cashing this “check will give (Blacks) the riches of freedom and the security of justice.”
The American colonies took up arms to gain their freedom and then the Southern States went to war to protect their alleged right to enslave 3.2 million human beings. Even after the Emancipation Proclamation, Southern whites still resisted, responding with every form of oppression ranging from disenfranchisement to 3,446 lynchings. Even after the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts of 1964, the Promissory Note of Freedom is still being returned for “insufficient funds.”
In the late 20th century, primarily because of Mohandas K. Gandhi’s success in driving the British from India without firing a shot, something truly remarkable happened: Citizens in more than 20 countries led successful nonviolent revolutions.
Gandhi’s “active nonviolence” is anything but passive and soft, but he proved Thomas Jefferson was wrong when he insisted that “we are not expected to be translated from despotism to liberty in a feather-bed.”
The influence of Gandhi on King is most clearly seen in his famous Letter from a Birmingham Jail. Responding to critics who said that protests were unwise, King reminded them that negotiations had failed and that direct action was required. Before that could happen, those involved had to undergo self-purification. They would have to answer Gandhian questions such as: “Are you able to accept blows without retaliating?”
The protests now are majority white and approval of Black Lives Matter has risen to 52 percent. More and more businesses have embraced the movement and even the BLM logo. White understanding of systemic racism is still not deep, but it is not as “shallow” as the “white moderates” and their “polite racism” in King’s jail letter. The reaction to George Floyd’s murder has been unprecedented, and the desire to confront racism and demand fundamental change are increasing around the world.
In order to preserve this international coalition, it is imperative that we insist on the nonviolent methods of Gandhi and King, who declared: “I’m still convinced that nonviolence is the most potent weapon available to oppressed people in their struggle for freedom and justice, so I will continue to condemn riots, and continue to say to my brothers and sisters that this is not the way.”
A review of arrests during the George Floyd protests shows that most of those involved in personal attacks or property destruction were not associated with any particular militant groups. The exception was three men, affiliated with the right-wing “boogaloo” movement, who were arrested in Las Vegas on June 6.
On June 23, however, anti-racism protesters threw Molotov cocktails and tried to breach the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison. A group of eight to 10 also attacked Democratic State Sen. Tim Carpenter, who was taking phone video of the event. Carpenter, who said that he was an “ally,” tweeted that he was “punched/kicked in the head, neck, ribs.”
Gandhi’s campaigns were well organized and tightly disciplined, and if there was even a hint of violence, he would suspend them. The 1963 March on Washington drew a crowd of about 250,000 and not a single arrest was made.
On that day King famously declared: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” Violent attacks, such as those committed in Madison, will only delay the redemption of King’s Promissory Note of Freedom.
Nick Gier is professor emeritus at the University of Idaho. Read about his Gandhi book at www.webpages.uidaho.edu/ngier/vnv.htm. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com.