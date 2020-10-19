Let’s rein in the nation’s sheriffs and police chiefs

We need to rein in sheriffs and police chiefs who think they are better interpreters of the U.S. and state constitutions than Supreme Court justices.
About a dozen sheriffs in Washington and several in Idaho refuse to enforce laws that they believe violate the U.S. or state constitutions.
I’m not aware that any of them have a degree in constitutional law; but even if they did, that doesn’t qualify them to override Supreme Court interpretations.
The issue is particularly germane in Washington where the city of Republic police chief, Loren Culp, is running against Gov. Jay Inslee.
Culp says he won’t enforce gun regulations approved by voters in 2018 because it violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer says he won’t enforce the new gun regulations because, “as an elected sheriff and constitutional sheriff, I believe it violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.”
Pay attention to Songer’s assertion that he can do this because he is “an elected sheriff and constitutional sheriff.”
As elected officials, sheriffs usually get a “pass” when they announce they won’t enforce specific laws. The theory is, since they stand for election, it is up to the voters to turn them out if they don’t like their policies.
All officers of the law need and have discretion of when to arrest someone who is breaking a law.
They don’t have the ability given their limited resources to arrest everyone they suspect of breaking the law.
Thus, say a sheriff or police officer seeing a purse snatching while on duty tailing a citizen suspected of a much higher crime must make an immediate decision which is more important; the purse snatch or tailing, say, a murder suspect.
But declaring that a police department or sheriff’s department won’t enforce specific laws that they don’t like is a very different kettle of fish.
This is what many police chiefs and sheriffs are doing in Washington and across the country.
Nationally, well over 500 sheriffs have agreed not to enforce any federal gun laws.
In Utah, where sheriffs are elected, nearly all agreed to fight any federal officials who tried to limit their freedom to define the Second Amendment.
This is where citizens need to be vigilant. If their law enforcement officers belong to CSPOA, Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, — as many do — citizens should be concerned.
The organization boasts 4,500 dues-paying members, of which 200 are sheriffs.
CSPOA is an extreme right-wing political group that sponsors law enforcement “training” materials such as: “How You Can Restore Liberty in Your Area,” the book, “From My Cold Dead Fingers,” and videos such as “We The People Can Fight Back.”
CSPOA teaches that sheriffs outrank all other law enforcement officers, including the federal government and Supreme Court.
It amounts to a political movement within the ranks of law enforcement. In Washington, at least, sheriffs are elected nonpartisanly, or are supposed to be.
Thus, their obligation is to enforce laws without political agenda.
Terence L. Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He encourages email – pro and con – to terence@moscow.com.