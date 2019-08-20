My business partner came to me the other day and said, “Mary, I’ve got an idea that will make us rich.”
Boy, did that get my attention! “First,” she said, “we will shift a bunch of the company’s expenses and debt over to you. Then, I’ll give you a raise, and hire more people who can help pay the expenses and the debt.” What a fantastic idea I thought and quickly agreed. She’s one smart cookie.
Sure enough, I soon got a bump in pay, and later a refund for some of my expenses (so it didn’t feel right to complain about our rising debt). Next, she said, “Mary, I don’t like our suppliers. If you insist on buying from them, I’m going to charge you 10 percent.” Well, I didn’t have much choice and anyways, and it really wasn’t too much of a hardship on me. Others did feel the pinch, but hey, it’s a dog eat dog world! And the good thing, my partner was able to buy herself some pretty cool stuff with the extra cash she now had, and I was glad because she deserved it!
Sadly, her plan wasn’t working quite as expected on my end. We needed to do something! She suggested cutting my health and retirement benefits and I agreed. They really were costing us a lot. Of course, she kept her’s. After all, she was the brains of the business.
I’ve become such a better person under her leadership. Some things she has taught me: compassion, community and empathy are one big waste of time and money. I don’t even feel a twinge of guilt when I see a needy person. Homeless people? I spit on them! Some people think I’m a fool, but I know she has my best interests in mind, I thank God for her every day!
Mary Hoffman
Colton