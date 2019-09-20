As our community of Pullman continues to grow, it is imperative that we have a hospital that is able to keep up with this growth.
In order to continue to provide high-quality medical care, use technology to connect physician offices and other hospitals with a new electronic medical record system, and have enough space to house physicians and specialty medical services, I am voting yes on Proposition 1.
I am asking that each of you take the time to mark Yes and return your ballots to support passage of this important measure.
PJ Sanchez
Pullman