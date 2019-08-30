I am writing in response to the letter (Aug. 23) from Jean Durtal in which she refers to the “Baby Boomers,” people born between 1946 and 1964.
The ones I know treat me with respect, even deference, certainly not with “abject contempt”, or “bordering on hatred” as she wrote.
As far as “running this country into the ground,” that generation has done much in preserving our forests, advocating for clean air and water, promoting wind and solar power, composting and recycling.
Perhaps it is she alone of the “younger generations” who has such a distorted view of the Boomers. I can only wonder if she has found others of like mind to associate with.
By the way, I well remember Woodstock, favorably, yet thought the cartoon she referred to was truly funny.
Marcia Spakoski
Moscow