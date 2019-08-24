We are writing because it is way past time for men to take a stand against interpersonal violence and intolerance in all its forms. In short, we need to challenge the notion of what it is to be a “real man.”
As a society, we are influenced by historical definitions of masculinity. There is no doubt that every generation finds itself in a changing world with different sets of societal rules and norms, but it is important for all of us to learn from the past, understand the present and make intentional efforts to positively impact the future.
Different generations can and should talk openly about what it means to be a man. How we treat those we love, how we treat those with whom we disagree and how we treat those we do not understand directly and indirectly influences those around us. Those influences are more impactful than we might ever know.
Sometimes we find ourselves asking, “How can I change this?” Our ability to influence is always bigger than we think. It exists regardless of age, race, ethnicity, background, financial position, or any other factor.
Take the opportunities you have and accept the responsibility to be positive role model for those around you.
Talk to your father, your son, your family, your friends and especially other men about positive masculinity. Support those that need support, be open to the tough and uncomfortable discussions and engage when you see aggressive or disrespectful behavior.
We won’t be perfect, but we can be better. Through action and discussion encourage yourself and others to abandon negative stereotypes and embrace a constructive definition of being a “real man” – be the men that our world needs to shape a positive future.
Dan and Ben Ewart
father and son, Moscow