Leonard C. Johnson does not appear to have thought much about his latest letter (Aug. 19).
If he had, he might have decided not to trivialize the most recent cold-blooded mass murders of innocent people by blaming cartoons. His letter was a new low.
Perhaps after Mr. Johnson takes some time to reflect on his words he will develop some sentiment better suited to honoring the lives of the victims.
Something with respect and at least some of the seriousness these senseless tragedies deserve.
Simon Smith
Pullman