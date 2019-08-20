Carly Roes wrote an earnest 15-inch column in the Aug. 16 edition of this paper uncritically supporting the right to bear arms. Unfortunately, Roes employs very few facts and no new ideas about how to control the epidemic of gun violence in the United States.
Roes’s column uses a very loose interpretation of American history to make lightweight and random observations about historical events such as the Ohio National Guard shooting students at Kent State in 1970, the Chinese suppression of their students at Tiananmen Square and to suggest that America is a gun loving nation because we had muskets available to use against the British during the Revolution.
Those weapons and more lethal ones were turned against Native Americans over the next century in a massive land grab and genocide, involving our own Nez Perce population.
Her brief and unreflective experience visiting China is used to suggest that the Chinese would benefit if they have easy access to assault rifles and other military grade weapons that so many Americans covet. The result would likely be a blood bath in Hong Kong now.
The most problematic part of Roes’s column is the ending, where she admits she has no experience with gun violence, while exuding sympathy for the many dead Americans, young and old, who have been victims of mass shootings.
She uses the tired “thoughts and prayers” solution that obviously doesn’t work, but is constantly employed by the gun-loving apologists to address these now very routine mass murders.
Most disturbingly, Roes suggests victims of mass shootings are somehow martyrs for democracy. Try telling that to their loved ones.
The Second Amendment needs a radically sane interpretation, so it is no longer employed to justify the violent deaths of way too many innocent American citizens.
Richard Shafer
Pullman