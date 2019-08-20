With respect for Jim Jones opinion (Aug. 16), it’s interesting that the political class is so concerned about crimes committed with rifles. Handguns are many times more deadly (see Chicago). The FBI finds that even knives kill more people every year than any sort of rifles, so is confiscating rifles a crime issue or a control issue?
Government is the creation of the citizens, and exists to serve. We need a balance of power, hopefully expressed at the ballot box and public demonstration, but our founders realized there needs to be an alternative. It’s healthy for the political class to be wary of the power of the citizens.
During the Civil Rights struggle, one reason they payed attention to nonviolent Dr. King was the rise in armed movements like the Deacons for Defense and the Black Panthers. In Hong Kong, protesters are waving signs saying they need a Second Amendment. When protests and voting don’t help, it’s hard for disarmed people to escalate the struggle. Freedom is messy, but healthier in the long run.
Of course government has tremendous power. Politicians like Eric Swalwell talk about using nuclear weapons on resisters — which sounds like a reason to worry about their intentions. But they have to express that power through people, who may not be willing to use force on armed citizens they agree with.
Rather than cranking up the political heat by talking about confiscating weapons from honest citizens, let’s put our effort into solving social problems and identifying the dangerous nuts.
They have used bombs, arson and airplanes in the past to deadly effect. If a magic wand made guns disappear, nuts turning to deadlier weapons could kill even more people. Concentrate on the killer, not the tool.
Mike Finkbiner
Moscow