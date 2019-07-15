I have a question for the editors or publisher of the Daily News: at what point should the paper refuse to publish a submission to His/Her View (as in the case of Dale Courtney's submission) that is so highly inaccurate that — in the opinion of the paper — is not fit to publish?
Mr. Courtney was given a soapbox in which with an estimated space of over 900 words (by my count) in which he gives no new evidence refuting what has now come near settled science. Yet, somehow the editorial board thinks I am able to dispute all his assertions in 300 words or less.
I do note some social media platforms have now taken it upon themselves to do some self-policing to limit inaccurate posts. Maybe it is time for this paper to do the same? I mean, would the paper think it is appropriate to have a seven-day creationist try to refute evolutionary biology if that person cannot present new evidence supporting the creation story?
We have had so many anthropologic climate change deniers — who have no expertise in the field — posting their views only to be countered by people who do have real experience in the field. Sorry, Dale Courtney’s expertise in submarine technology nor his experience as a grandfather does not qualify him as a climate scientist.
This topic, to me, has become a dead horse. Why does the paper insist on continually kicking it around?
Wayne Beebe
Pullman