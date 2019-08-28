The current debate in Congress among Democrats is whether to impeach Mr. Trump. I would summon a voice from the past — Lord Acton. In 1887 he wrote in a letter, “Absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

During the past two years, 22,000 Americans have been killed by drunk drivers. The multiplier about how many people have suffered from the pain of losing a loved one is unknown, but too many. I am sure that there is considerable guilt by those who did not take the keys away from someone who was too drunk to drive.

We have a drunk in the White House with a host of enablers both Republicans and Democrats who for many reasons refuse to take the keys of power away from a person who is drunk with power. Mr. Trump has 527 days left in his term. He has already served 930 days.

During that time he has accomplished the following: Child separation at the border; used the power of the “Bully Pulpit” to denigrate Hispanics; spawned a climate — by Tweet and speech — favorable to white separatists with 382 mass shootings in 2019, 246 killed and 979 wounded; worked with Mitch McConnell to stop the passage of meaningful legislation for sane, responsible gun regulations; withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord; changed the endangered species policies to put at more risk more than one million species; modified the Environmental Protection Agencies’ policies; pulled away from traditional allies while embracing dictators; withdrew from the Iran Nuclear agreement; endorsed the passage of a tax cut for the wealthy; started a Trade War with China …

Enough! The lessons of Rome are not so far away in time to be forgotten.

Encourage our Idaho senators and representatives in Congress to take the keys away!

Stan Smith

Viola

Tags

Recommended for you