In a recent opinion, Dale Courtney claimed the anthropogenic global warming hypothesis “assumes that human activity is completely responsible for all warming that we experience today.” This is misleading.
A more correct statement would be that an overwhelming number of independent and peer-reviewed scientific studies have concluded, based on evidence, that human activity is responsible for nearly all the global warming experienced in recent decades, and that all other sources are insignificant compared to humanity’s role.
To quote from 2018’s Fourth National Climate Assessment, an extensively reviewed, Congressionally-mandated federal report produced by a team of more than 300 experts:
“Global climate is changing rapidly compared to the pace of natural variations in climate that have occurred throughout Earth’s history. Global average temperature has increased by about 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit from 1901 to 2016, and observational evidence does not support any credible natural explanations for this amount of warming; instead, the evidence consistently points to human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse or heat-trapping gases, as the dominant cause.”
These conclusions and supporting evidence are clearly presented in Chap. 2 (“Our Changing Climate”; 144 pages; 341 references). Attribution of human and natural drivers of climate change is the focus of the 2017 NCA, Vol. 1, Chap. 3. For a lighter overview of the evidence that “natural” sources of climate change are insufficient to explain global warming, I recommend the short informative video “This is all just a part of a natural cycle, right?” from the Global Weirding series produced by prominent climate scientist and evangelical Christian, professor Katherine Hayhoe.
Far from being an “assertion without proof,” there is a preponderance of evidence to support the conclusion that we are rapidly changing Earth’s climate. I trust that Courtney, and other “nondeniers,” will engage with the provided material and re-evaluate their position in light of this evidence.
Christopher Jones
Moscow