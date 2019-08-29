I am told a business axiom for establishing a new store has three points: location; location; location. A corollary axiom is traffic; traffic; traffic.
Looking at the three proposed locations for the Pullman Good Food Co-op, it seems to me that the ideal location would be at the old Cougar Entertainment Center building. It is on one of the most traveled roads in the city. It seems our commercial district is moving to the south end of town which will mean there will be continued growth of traffic. It is near the Post Office, meaning it is easily locatable. And it has a fairly large parking area.
The other proposed locations have more negatives than positives to them. Consider the proposed location on Latah Street. That street is basically a side street. Often times it is hard to ingress or egress off of Bishop Blvd since it is so close to the stoplight on Bishop and Main. Moreover, you cannot turn left on Latah and Main. I often find myself having to use alternate routes to access Latah Street.
The possible third site to me is just a little too far out of town. Yes, there is something to be said about building just beyond the city limits in a growth zone.
I have seen how that works in Kendrick, Wash., but on the other hand, the rest of Pullman’s commercial district is not moving that way at this time.
If I had a vote on the Pullman Good Food Co-op board, the old Evangelical Church building — aka, the Cougar Entertainment Center — has my vote.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman