No thinking person would believe Donald Trump to be a good president since he is both a liar and incompetent. Of course, he and his apologists blame Democrats for the lies and incompetence.
A glaring example is his selection of people to be on his staff and in high offices of the government. Earlier appointments, including his personal attorney, have been convicted of various crimes and are now in jail. Many of his government appointments have proved to be crooked and have resigned or been fired. The most recent appointment to a very important post was a complete waste and had to withdraw. So much for the “drain the swamp” pledge. He has expanded the swamp to a degree not seen since the 1920s.
The good economy that has occurred since 2009 has little to do with Trump and more to do with hard-working and hard-spending immigrants. Trump and Republicans are adding more than $1 trillion to the deficit each year so that rich people and corporations can have a tax cut — but supposedly to increase “jobs” in the economy. This is also a big problem, since we are already at almost full employment in many areas, including locally. Sounds like more incompetence to me.
George Branson
Moscow