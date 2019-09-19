Idaho is currently attempting to define and implement Medicaid coverage mandated by the state’s electorate in 2018.
One of the rules they are asking the feds to approve would require anyone seeking family planning “items and services” get a referral from their primary care provider.
Women couldn’t go to Planned Parenthood clinics (oh, the horror) without “permission.” Men – either young or old – couldn’t see urologists for STDs or other family planning issues. Teens might not get effective contraceptives.
A typical scenario is that of a teen who desperately needs contraceptives and suspects she has an STD. She makes an appointment at Planned Parenthood, but when she arrives she is told that Medicaid won’t cover her office visit, pay for the medicine to treat her STD or for safe and effective contraception because she hasn’t gotten permission from her family doctor for this care. She can get treatment, but will have to pay for part of it herself since the federal government withdrew funding from Planned Parenthood.
Few teens have enough emotional fortitude to run this gauntlet more than once. Just imagine what is going to happen to her now.
Any impediment to family planning care means more sick people, more undernourished babies, more unwanted children, more bad outcomes for our poorest citizens.
Many states require that insurance companies cover family planning for free, including an annual gynecological visit without a referral requirement, because that’s the only way to make sure people receive these services.
Reproductive rights should include easy access to family planning services for everyone, even low income Idahoans.
Public comments will be accepted through Oct. 12, 2019, and may be emailed to 1115_FamPlan@dhw.idaho.gov or mailed to: Attention: Clay Lord, Medicaid Program Policy Analyst, Division of Medicaid, P.O. Box 83720, Boise, Idaho 83720-0009.
Claudine Zender
Moscow