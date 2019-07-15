Thank you to the Moscow City Council, Mayor Lambert and others responsible for the pedestrian and bicycle bridge on Third Street near Mountain View.
I have been using it for my bicycle commute to work since the installation and I love it! It creates a convenient route over the “lowcut” of Third Street. The quiet section near the creek is a wonderful respite from the auto traffic in the western section and I enjoy being able to see the creek.
Finally, the new intersection and crosswalk are not only safer because of the signal, but the view in both directions to see traffic on Mountain View is much better than many other intersections where there are bike blind spots due to vegetation or parked cars.
The new bridge is a wonderful addition to make Moscow even more pedestrian and bike friendly.
Diane Prorak
Moscow