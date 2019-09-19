Pullman businesses might want to assess how the proposed 13-story apartment at the intersection of Bishop Boulevard and Johnson Road could affect their sales.
If it becomes too onerous or hazardous for we shoppers on Old Moscow, Sand, and Johnson roads to shop in Pullman, we may decide it’s easier and less stressful to shop in Moscow.
There’s Winco, a Walmart, many fine eating establishments, lower gas taxes, etc. that could wean us off Pullman. A trade-off of a few more miles for safety and less hassle may make the difference. If that matters to you, and your opinions count for anything with the city, perhaps now is the time to air them.
Miriam Stratton
Pullman