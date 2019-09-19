Data from the community survey conducted by Pullman Regional Hospital in July of 2018 affirm that more than 80 percent of respondents support the establishment of a community-wide personal health record as a key to The Next Era of Excellence in healthcare in Pullman.
Here’s an excerpt from the report to the hospital’s Board of Commissioners on the Next Era of Excellence: “Acquiring, implementing and supporting a community-wide electronic personal health record will require time, patience, collaboration and funding. The missing component to achieve this part of The Next Era of Excellence is the funding.”
Since 2007, Pullman Regional Hospital has explored the issue of additional space for providing health care services to the community. In a feasibility study on future space needs conducted in 2007, Design West architects made the following observation: “It is obvious with the hospital’s sustained growth and full medical office facilities that future development will be necessary to facilitate the community’s growing need for healthcare.”
These sentiments expressed by community residents and external consultants affirm the need for the $29 million bond proposal that will be presented by Pullman Regional Hospital on the ballot for the Nov. 5 election.
The expansion of space on the hospital campus and the implementation of the community-wide electronic personal health record are the projects that the bond proceeds will fund.
Responding to the growth of the community and preparing for the continuing changes in the delivery of medical care, provide compelling reasons for community support of the bond proposal.
I will be voting yes for Proposition 1 on the Nov. 5 ballot. I urge you to do the same.
Scott Adams
Pullman