I want to extend my condolences to the families of the people who were killed in the tragic events that took place over the weekend. God teaches us that human life is holy and precious.
He tells us that “Thou shalt not kill” in the Holy Bible (Exodus 20:13) and that “Whosoever killed a person … it shall be as if he had killed all of mankind” in the Holy Qur’an (5:33). This message is not just common to the Abrahamic religions but to all religions.
As an American Muslim, I am saddened by the loss of precious and sacred life in these mass shootings. I am also shocked that there have been three deadly mass shootings in a week – two of which occurred in less than a day in cities that are thousands of miles apart. We have lost more than 30 innocent lives in just a week to senseless violence. I cannot claim to understand all reasons that make a person commit such heinous crimes, but I do understand that one of them is hate. Hate and bigotry can only be combated with love and compassion.
Peace is the product of love that cannot be achieved by one person. We need to come together and build a bond using our similarities to understand and resolve our differences. I will stand with anyone in the Moscow-Pullman area on the grounds of “love for all” to find similarities, understand our differences, and to reject hate in our great nation.
May God bless the innocent souls we have lost in the recent mass shootings and may God bring peace to the people of the great states of California, Texas, and Ohio.
Hidayatullah Ahsan
Pullman