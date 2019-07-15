In his letter (July 6, Daily News), Wayne Olson of Moscow incorrectly states that “The Civil War was fought over state’s rights and nothing more.” I recommend he read the book “Crisis of Fear: Secession in South Carolina” by Steven A. Channing (1970). This book won the Allan Nevins History Prize by the Society of American Historians. It is an exciting read that makes clear the Civil War was fought over the issue of slavery.
In fact the Confederate States did not respect state’s rights, particularly the right of states to outlaw slavery and to provide refuge to escaped slaves. These points are made clear in the Declarations of Secession made by states that joined the Confederacy.
Paul Zerzan
Barrigada, Guam