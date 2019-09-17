We strongly support Proposition 1, which will allow Pullman Regional Hospital to meet the healthcare needs of our growing community. The proposed bond will enable a community-wide electronic medical record, additional space for coordinated healthcare and a family medical residency program, and upgrades of medical equipment and technology. These investments will allow Pullman residents to receive primary and specialty medical care here in our community in an efficient, team-based, and coordinated fashion.
As long-term residents of Pullman, we have received outstanding and compassionate care at Pullman Regional Hospital. We know that our hospital needs the space and technology to continue providing first-rate care. Through our long association with Pullman Regional Hospital we have found the hospital’s decisions to be prudent and financially sound. That is why we are voting yes on Nov. 5 for Proposition 1.
Karen Karpman, Richard Caggiano
Pullman