The community of Pullman has long been known to be proactive and focused on health. It highly values education. That is why you should vote yes for Proposition 1 to support Pullman Regional Hospital.
Pullman Regional Hospital is planning to expand the campus to allow for current and future community growth, provide a place for medical residency education, bring a team-based care approach to coordinate the healthcare for patient convenience and have a community-wide electronic medical record. As an employee of Washington State University, I recognize the importance of Pullman Regional Hospital for medical care in our community.
By supporting them, we are securing our future healthcare needs and ensuring that our medical community, including students and employees at Washington State University, continues to be the high quality one we all deserve.
Michael Neff
Pullman