Today, students from around the globe will lead a strike in support of climate action. Locally, students from the University of Idaho and Moscow High School will leave their classes and walk to East City Park for a rally which will begin at about 11:40 a.m. Students in Lewiston and other towns in the region will also take part in the climate strike. In more than 120 countries, millions of people will walk out of work as well as school to add their voices to call attention to the climate crisis.
Our country has a long history of principled citizens successfully demonstrating for change — including for humane and safe working conditions and for voting and civil rights. Now we can support our youth and their message by attending the rally and by becoming activists ourselves. Political leaders need to hear from all of us: we can’t wait any longer for transformative action on the climate.
Mary DuPree
Moscow