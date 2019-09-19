Douglas Call’s column (His View, Sept. 11) addressed the issue of whether the display of the Ten Commandments in public is a good thing for improving public behavior.
However, his discussion fails to address the most important issue, the God behind the Ten Commandments, the God of the Bible, who demands perfection but in love also provides what we cannot perform.
If someone needs proof that the God of the Bible is real and the ultimate author of his word, they need only view the miraculous existence of the Jews and the 100s of prophecies in the Bible that have been and are being fulfilled in exact detail. God in the Bible says, “It is appointed unto man once to die and after that comes the judgment.”
The Ten Commandments remind us that none of us keep God’s commandments perfectly; we have all failed.
The good news is that God provided a way we can all deal with our guilt before him; freely accepting by faith God’s word that Christ paid in full the penalty for our sins, dying in our place on the cross 2,000 years ago. Other than Jesus, no one has perfectly kept the Ten Commandments.
But they are a wonderful reminder to all people everywhere that there is right and wrong behavior and we will all have to give an account for how we lived our lives.
Either we accept Jesus’ righteousness and live for God’s kingdom or we stand transparent before God in all our sinfulness on judgment day. We need the Ten Commandments as a regular reminder of the future appointment we have and the consequences of the choices we make each day.
Our Founding Fathers knew this and made the Ten Commandments an integral part of schooling and government buildings as a reminder to all.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow