About Trump, the trial
If my letter is published, let me first apologize for my comments. I read letters and sometimes I am not sure which planet the people who wrote it are from. President Trump will go down in history as probably the greatest president that America has ever had. I could take it paragraph by paragraph, but space does not allow that. You say that President Trump lost the election? Sorry, not so. For me to explain would be a waste of time, because if you cannot listen to news, well ... I don’t fall for any BS, I am too old.
The hatred that has fallen on President Trump has been built and formulated by Marxist communist Democrats for international elitist globalists. Now, you say that you voted for Democrats, so you must then believe in first murdering babies in the womb. Second, you must be over the moon when you heard that 20,000 people on the Keystone Pipeline were laid off.
Third, you must believe in the green plan and other crazy ideas. It took 70 years for us to be free from importing oil. But now we must buy oil from others. I question why we would give money away to others.
Fourth, you talk about the riots of Jan. 6. Did you listen to the impeachment kangaroo court? First the Democrats were going to call witnesses, but they didn’t. You may ask why. Because the Republicans were going to call 300 witnesses, so no witnesses. The so-called trial was a disgrace to all Americans. Reading your remarks, of course, tells me you did not (watch it). If you would have done so, you would have heard more lies from Democrats and evidence of how they were doctoring evidence repeatedly.
The riots themselves were arranged by, let’s say, others. President Trump explicitly asked his supporters Jan. 6 to go and peacefully show their support for him.
Mike Beirens
Pullman