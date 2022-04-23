Confused by claims
Wow, Tim, what incredible insight (Letter to the editor, April 20). I never knew that Woodrow Wilson and Franklin Roosevelt were flat out liars. That the Dutch knew the Japanese were going for Pearl Harbor before it happened is stunning. Did FDR know and let it happen? Holy Cow. And that President Johnson fabricated the Gulf (not Bay) of Tonkin incident just so he could start a war that killed more than 3 million Vietnamese and 58,200 Americans. Why, that’s genocide and needs to be prosecuted in The Hague under the Genocide Convention.
Then you show that NASA, the most respected science organization in the world, totally faked the moon landing? Sheesh. To cap it off, you inform us that 9/11 was faked too. I mean, whew, this is almost too much. So that video of the plane penetrating that NY skyscraper, it must have been a deepfake?
I guess you’re right, we’re just an empire of lies and we need to listen to President Putin. He has our best interests in mind. How terrible to learn that our history is just made-up fake news.
Well Tim, thanks for bringing this to our attention. Now that it’s out there you have a patriotic responsibility to make our nation better. Maybe start with a more in-depth article in the Daily News, with references.
Thank you for your contribution. I look forward to seeing your work as you bring this critically important effort to completion.
Michael Jennings
Moscow