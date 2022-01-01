Technology is key
I hope all the green energy enthusiasts observed the Daily News picture of the Dry Lake Solar Energy Zone. The major part of a flat plain — 1,500 acres — is covered with solar panels. If President Biden’s goal of producing 50 percent green electricity is to be achieved, based on this project, we will need to pave about one fourth of Idaho or a third of Washington with solar panels.
And we will still need backup power for night time and reduced sunshine. To mine, manufacture and install all these solar panels will cost many times the carbon dioxide production per unit of energy produced as to do it with nuclear or fossil fuels and it will be more expensive per unit of energy produced.
More electricity will also be needed as more people convert to electric vehicles. A major drawback in the current conversion to electric vehicles is the short travel distance per electrical charge and the long recharge time. Battery replacement is also a huge expense, generally in excess of $20,000. Almost a fifth of past electric vehicle owners have converted back to gas powered vehicles because of these drawbacks.
The useful life of solar panels and wind turbines is relatively short. The disposal of the worn out panels and turbines is a major economic and environmental problem. Trillions of dollars will be needed for new infrastructure for charging stations, electrical grid upgrades and connectivity to handle the proposed green energy conversions. Most of the money now being made by investing in green energy is from government incentives and tax breaks.
Let’s continue to convert to green energy but only as technological advances make it economical. We must not damage our economy and the environment to pursue an unrealistic attempt to mitigate an unsubstantiated future climate change disaster.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow