What’s a ‘conservative’?

Columnist Nick Gier faults “local conservatives” for disseminating “misinformation.” He uses me as a prime example in his Jan. 26 column.

Mr. Gier, Have I ever identified as a conservative. But more on that below. We simple letter writers, unlike you (progressive?) columnists, can not bloviate endlessly from week to week. We don’t enjoy your unhampered freedom of expression. Voluble treatises and the ability to write whatever you want, and at whatever length you want, are your privileges alone, and a few others like you in the Opinion section.

Recommended for you