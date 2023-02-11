Columnist Nick Gier faults “local conservatives” for disseminating “misinformation.” He uses me as a prime example in his Jan. 26 column.
Mr. Gier, Have I ever identified as a conservative. But more on that below. We simple letter writers, unlike you (progressive?) columnists, can not bloviate endlessly from week to week. We don’t enjoy your unhampered freedom of expression. Voluble treatises and the ability to write whatever you want, and at whatever length you want, are your privileges alone, and a few others like you in the Opinion section.
Mr. Gier, I never claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine caused Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field. I simply questioned the paucity of information about that collapse. I merely wondered in print why no one was talking about any possible links between his heart failure and mRNA . Might, possibly, there be some connection?
You not only accused me irresponsibly, in my opinion, but proceeded to guess at my go-to sources for my alleged claim. By the way, Mr. Gier, perhaps you can assure me and others, from your own “sources,” that Hamlin’s heart stoppage had nothing at all to do with a vaccine injection. I await your answer breathlessly.
As for being a “conservative,” many, if not most, political conservatives support the war in Ukraine. I do not. Many, if not most, American conservatives view Russia as a threat to our national security, and Putin a “thug.” I do not. Many conservatives think China is our chief adversary in the world. I’m not so sure. A plurality of American political conservatives are MAGA Trump enthusiasts. I am not.
Many conservatives support the LBGTQ agenda. I do not. Many conservatives are quite OK with same-sex marriage and transgenderism. I am not. Not an insignificant number of conservatives support abortion rights at one stage or another. I do not.
Practically every American conservative supports Israel. I do not.
So tell me, Mr. Gier, what do you mean by calling me a conservative?