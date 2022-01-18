Voting rights for all citizens
The League of Women Voters has based their entire platform on the right of all citizens in the United States of America to have free and unfettered access to vote. We consider it a fundamental human right.
The U.S. Senate will debate and consider rules reform to allow the passage of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. We need to continue to urge the Senate to pass voting rights legislation. Both pieces of legislation are essential to ensuring that all eligible citizens have the right to vote in the United States of America.
In 2021, 19 states passed 34 laws restricting voting access. In 49 states more than 440 bills were introduced that would restrict voting access and there is momentum to continue this trend.
Expanding voting opportunities combats voter suppression and promotes election security. You can find more information about the Freedom to Vote Act at this shortened web link: bit.ly/34NAysz.
The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would restore the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and would ensure that every voter-regardless of where they live, what they look like, or what language they speak – has equal access to the ballot box including protections from unfair laws and practices that make it more difficult to vote. For more information see bit.ly/354ioTP and bit.ly/3GFem1N.
Bobbie Ryder,LWV of Pullman president
Pullman