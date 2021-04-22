Spring brings hope
In the spring, this person’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of … climate change. These thoughts are often charged with sadness, primarily thinking of the things our grandchildren may miss out on in the future. I remember walking on a glacier in Montana’s Glacier National Park in the early 1980s. No big drama to it, but I can at least say “Hey, I walked on a glacier!” Now, the USGS tells us that Montana’s glaciers are shrinking rapidly, some up to 85 percent as of 2017.
But it’s hard not to be hopeful in the spring. One of the great signs of hope is a group of people working together to make change, this spring taking the form of an interactive project called the Climate Ribbon (theclimateribbon.org), which will take place at Friendship Square in Moscow from 3-7 p.m. Saturday. Citizens from around the Palouse and the LC Valley can answer the question “What do you love, and hope to never lose to Climate Change?” on ribbons displayed and shared.
Climate Ribbons is a world-wide movement to create a space for sharing concerns about climate change and to move towards positive action.
In addition to this interactive art installation, local organizations who are committed to protecting Earth and its creatures will have tables.
There is no formal program. People are invited to stop by, share their hopes for the future, and collect information. Masks and social distancing are required.
Climate Ribbons is sponsored by the Citizens’ Climate Lobby of the Palouse.
If you or your organization want more information, please see our website: www.cclpalouse.org. The website also offers a list of regional Earth Day activities.
With hope,
Margaret Davis
Moscow