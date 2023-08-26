Column was pitiful

Christine Flowers’s recent column (Daily News, Aug. 23) was pitiful. Most Americans can distinguish between different criminal charges, and many pay attention to evidence. The January 6 Committee hearings and the evidence they found had many viewers.

Trump was told by his own campaign staff, attorney general and election cybersecurity chief that he lost. Moreover, there are legal ways to contest elections (such as requesting a genuine recount or filing a lawsuit) and illegal ways to contest it (such as sending a violent mob to attack the Capitol or recruiting fake “electors”). When Trump called

