Christine Flowers’s recent column (Daily News, Aug. 23) was pitiful. Most Americans can distinguish between different criminal charges, and many pay attention to evidence. The January 6 Committee hearings and the evidence they found had many viewers.
Trump was told by his own campaign staff, attorney general and election cybersecurity chief that he lost. Moreover, there are legal ways to contest elections (such as requesting a genuine recount or filing a lawsuit) and illegal ways to contest it (such as sending a violent mob to attack the Capitol or recruiting fake “electors”). When Trump called
Georgia’s secretary of state and urged him to “find” more than 11,700 votes, he was not asking for an honest recount; he was asking the secretary to “cook the books.”
Her claim that nothing like this series of accusations against a president has ever happened is, in principle, false. She has forgotten Ken Starr’s 4 1/4-year investigation of the Clintons. They did not receive multiple, individual indictments, but they were certainly and repeatedly accused. Those accusations received a great deal of publicity.
Her last sentence is nonsense. Multiple district attorneys, grand juries, magistrates and judges have agreed to various steps in these cases; suggesting that all these people could be acting without evidence is a feeble argument. If she followed the January 6 hearings, she would snow there is a fair amount of evidence, and Trump’s call to Georgia’s secretary of state was in many news outlets.
Her disparaging remarks about the appearance of two women involved in these actions do not enhance her credibility.