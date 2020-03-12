Thoughts on socialism and columnist’s language of fear
On March 4, Dale Courtney, who appears to have spent his career working in government, authored a column, “Why Socialism Scares Me to Death.”
He was first scared to death during a brief visit to East Germany 40 years ago, when he saw some depressing buildings and had a visa problem. In a very long ramble, he invokes the old Red Scare language about East Germany, Cuba and other socialist countries that were backward at the time, as are all underdeveloped countries under authoritarian rule.
Courtney provides no historical context, such as that East Germany in 1980 was slowly recovering from the devastation of World War II, without the benefit of the Marshall Plan and the massive infusion of U.S. taxpayer dollars that rehabilitated West Germany. Nor does he mention conditions in Cuba under the U.S. supported Baptista dictatorship, that socialism under Castro did much to improve, despite draconian U.S. sanctions. Please spare further Red Scare propaganda that is worn out and hardly applicable in 2020 America — where too many young workers are enslaved by capitalism in the form of obscene student loan debt, after they finance their own educations to serve CEOs who accrue billions in personal wealth and avoid providing adequate wages and benefits.
Socialism or whatever you want to call it is popular with younger Americans because wealth is concentrated at the top and we could have universal health care, massive infrastructure rehabilitation and better conditions for American families if the further wealth concentration wasn’t the first priority of Trump and the Republican Party.
Richard Shafer
Pullman