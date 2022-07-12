Forcing births infringesfree exercise of religion
Those who advocate criminalizing abortion insist that doctors who perform abortions are “killing babies” because a fetus in the womb is a “person” who has a right to life, and terminating a pregnancy is murdering a life. Abortion on demand, they say, is the sign of sinful sexually permissive behavior. And in the case of rape or incest, they argue that “one wrong should not be compounded by another wrong,” meaning abortion.
When I ask friends how they concluded that a fetus is a living person, they often refer to religious dogma. Some say it is based upon scientific facts and moral principles. However, many scientists, ethicists and legal scholars disagree as to “when personhood begins.” Ultimately, my anti-abortion friends acknowledge that it is their religious conviction that life begins upon conception.
Such a “life-affirming” religious belief is to be respected. No one is forcing anyone to abort or to violate their religious conviction. The religious passion for life beginning at conception can be beneficial to our society. Encouraging births and adoptions are laudable pursuits. But religious passion can also divide our society, especially when one religion rejects or criminalizes the religious beliefs of others.
Some religions in our country believe that a baby is not a “living person” until born alive — breathing and circulating blood. Some religions are opposed to any medical intervention in the natural course of life or death, such as surgery or artificial methods. Some religions require an abortion when pregnancy or birth is likely to threaten the health or life of the pregnant woman. These religious beliefs are also “life affirming,” compassionate and ethical — worthy of respect.
Laws criminalizing abortions and forcing births are dividing our country, infringing the free exercise of religion, and imposing one religious dogma over others.
Myron Schreck
Moscow