Two columnists much the same

It’s not that surprising that Scotty Anderson will miss Chuck Pezeshki’s columns. They’re really two peas in a pod, in that they’re only … happy (and in their minds telling the “truth”) if in doing so they can “prove” that other people’s ideas are stupid.

Hence all the ways Pezeshki found to insert his diatribes about masking into unrelated column material. … That became almost the only reason I read them — to see how he would manage to wrestle it in. … No one was forcing him to mask up, but he had to spend some of his column space … taunting others. ... Chuck: We individually do lots of things that are precautionary and maybe in the end not that important depending on how lucky, unlucky, healthy, etc., we are: We take vitamins, we wear a helmet, we fasten our seatbelts, we buy insurance. Why does Chuck care so much about the choices other people are making? …

