It’s not that surprising that Scotty Anderson will miss Chuck Pezeshki’s columns. They’re really two peas in a pod, in that they’re only … happy (and in their minds telling the “truth”) if in doing so they can “prove” that other people’s ideas are stupid.
Hence all the ways Pezeshki found to insert his diatribes about masking into unrelated column material. … That became almost the only reason I read them — to see how he would manage to wrestle it in. … No one was forcing him to mask up, but he had to spend some of his column space … taunting others. ... Chuck: We individually do lots of things that are precautionary and maybe in the end not that important depending on how lucky, unlucky, healthy, etc., we are: We take vitamins, we wear a helmet, we fasten our seatbelts, we buy insurance. Why does Chuck care so much about the choices other people are making? …
Scotty points out that Chuck “…dared to speak the truth.” No, Chuck dared to speak his opinion. ... He was in the op-ed section, not the news section of the paper. Scotty also likes that Chuck “…doesn’t always toe the party line,” which … means … sometimes Chuck’s on the same side as Scotty and validates his own thinking, … hence the (yes, it was supposedly tongue-in-cheek) praise for both of their reasoning skills.
Writing an op-ed (or a letter to the editor) is presenting an argument, so it should be no surprise when your fellow citizens (like a Terence Day) argue back in the same venue. That’s questioning your ideas, not your right to present them, and if you’re open-minded you might find that it’s all just good clean fun and live to opine another day.