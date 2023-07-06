Leaving U.S. to protect my kids from never-ending gun violence
My son was born early via emergency C-section. I had time with him while my wife was in surgery. Through tears of joy, I promised him I would love him and … protect him as long as I could.
That was 15 years ago. There are now more than 400 million guns in the U.S. — more than enough to cover every citizen (including babies) with a gun. A growing proportion of guns sold are not for hunting or self-defense but are weapons of war designed to pulverize humans as quickly as possible. In that way, the U.S. is indeed exceptional. Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom enacted new laws to limit gun sales and protect their citizens after terrible mass shootings. The U.S. has not taken similar actions.
Some might call me a coward or a quitter for leaving the country to protect my children from gun violence. Certainly, Gabby Giffords, for whom I have enormous respect and to whom we should all be grateful, is much stronger than I to keep up her relentless fight against gun violence. But keeping the promise I made to my infant son is much more important to me than my pride. Amid a mix of guilt and relief, tired of decades of inaction by Congress, we are leaving before our small town is struck by a senseless, gory, and by now sickeningly predictable school/church/synagogue/parade/concert/grocery store/workplace/park mass shooting.
By continuing to ignore the epidemic of gun violence, America’s adults are failing their children. I won’t fail mine any longer. I’m keeping my word to my son. Knowing full well what AR-15s are designed to do to a body, I’m getting him out in one piece.