Leaving U.S. to protect my kids from never-ending gun violence

My son was born early via emergency C-section. I had time with him while my wife was in surgery. Through tears of joy, I promised him I would love him and … protect him as long as I could.

That was 15 years ago. There are now more than 400 million guns in the U.S. — more than enough to cover every citizen (including babies) with a gun. A growing proportion of guns sold are not for hunting or self-defense but are weapons of war designed to pulverize humans as quickly as possible. In that way, the U.S. is indeed exceptional. Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom enacted new laws to limit gun sales and protect their citizens after terrible mass shootings. The U.S. has not taken similar actions.

