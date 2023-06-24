Protecting their donors

The federal debt ceiling crisis was averted but tax cheats benefited.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 contained $79 billion for the Internal Revenue Service; $45 billion of it was to audit individuals or businesses making more than $400,000 annually, to catch those not paying their taxes. Funding cuts for many years rendered the IRS largely unable to audit the wealthy. Currently, the amount in taxes owed but not paid totals nearly $7 trillion over a decade; three-fifths is held by the top 10% of taxpayers, more than one-quarter by the top 1%. (Brookings Tax Policy Center).

