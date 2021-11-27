Undoing the machines
I agree with columnist Dale Courtney that the mass media inaccurately reported the Kyle Rittenhouse story, thereby doing us a disservice. The reporting also lacked context. Why did the mayor allow the city (or just the minority neighborhood) to burn? Are those people and their neighborhood not worthy of protection? Is he a little bit racist; did he want results similar to 1921 Tulsa — but without his fingerprints on it? Where’s the reporting? The riflemen (this includes Kyle) can only shoot in self defense, not to protect property. But they say they were there to protect property. So, why were they there? Really. Where’s the in-depth reporting?
Courtney’s columns are as unbalanced and incomplete as the mainstream media’s reports. Here’s the context. The antitrust laws failed us; 95 percent of the media is now owned by just six global corporations, which gutted the newsrooms. They use the media to wash us in the corporate message. Apparently they want to stir up an emotional, rabid left; on the one hand. On the other hand, their advertising supports talk radio and alt-right social media. Apparently they want to stir up an emotional, rabid right. Apparently, they want to split the country into warring camps. Is it divide and conquer?
On the one hand, we need to break up Big Media. Allow the rebuilding of competing news rooms. To do that, we first must remove corporate money from America’s political campaigns; undo Citizens United, and reintroduce traditional campaign spending limits. Be conservative.
On the other hand, we need to regulate the social media companies’ algorithms, because profit-maximizing algorithms amplify fear and anger. Or we will descend ever deeper into fear and anger.
Will Dale join with me in undoing the above machines that have created the rabid left and the rabid right?
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman