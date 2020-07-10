Support, love for our neighbors
As members of the Moscow Interfaith Association, we write today in support of our LGBTQIA neighbors. We write in support of our medically compromised and elderly neighbors as well as our general community. We write to remind all of our neighbors, regardless of their church affiliation, that the world religions are in alignment when it comes to how we should treat one another.
We find in Leviticus 19:18 and Romans 13:9, “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” In Jewish tradition, Rabbi Akiva named this the most fundamental part of the Torah.
Meanwhile, Jesus incorporates this language into his great commandment, shared in the gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke.
We find similar sentiments in the Hindu Mahabharata 5, 1517: “… do naught unto others which would cause pain unto you.”
From the Baha’i faith, “… choose thou for thy neighbor that which thou choosest for thyself.”
From the Islamic Hadith, “None of you truly believes until he loves for his brother what he loves for himself.”
We could go on. These scriptures are not taken out of context or cherry-picked and given dubious translations in order to justify personal or political opinions. Rather, they express the core of God’s message to the world.
People of faith are required to care for one another, and avoid doing harm. Thus, we stand united in our belief that all people, regardless of their sexual identity or gender expression, are beloved children of God and should be treated as such. We stand united in our willingness to wear masks and take other necessary precautions to protect those who are vulnerable to COVID-19. We urge our neighbors — those who identify as people of faith, and those who do not — to practice compassion, acceptance, and kindness. We commit to doing the same.
Rev. Elizabeth Stevens
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse
This letter also was signed by 10 additional members of the Moscow Interfaith Association