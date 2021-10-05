Doubling down on ignorance
As a teacher and parent, I greatly appreciate the efforts by (local school superintendents) Dr. Bailey and Dr. Maxwell to make schools safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19. What amazes me is the resistance among community members to the idea of public safety. While the efficacy of vaccines and masks is now scientifically proven, even identifying the effectiveness of each type of mask, the Idaho legislature and their base refuse to grasp the fundamental issues involved.
First, pro-life. Try supporting human life instead of virus life. By not wearing masks (surgical, N95, KN95), you actively prioritize the spread of the virus over human life. If you exercise your freedom to infect pregnant women, you increase their risk of miscarriage or birth defects and are a de facto abortionist. COVID-19 causes blood clots and decreases blood oxygen, which has horrible effects on a fetus.
If all lives matter, why not support vaccines validated over hundreds of millions of examples instead of unsubstantiated social media postings? This is a safe vaccine and, in the end, the only way to stop the death toll. Why is it illegal in Idaho for schools to promote a lifesaving method?
Finally, school procedures. Eight educators in Idaho died of COVID this year. We are at risk daily to teach your children in a state whose legislature does not value education or safety. There are not substitute teachers available, there are not bus drivers available, and there are not tests available. It is difficult to get tested in Moscow or to get results in a timely manner. Many of those community members who complained about schools being online are the same ones whose actions are trying to force schools to close again. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, keep schools open.
Reid Atwood
Pullman
Voting for Parker
I’m excited at the prospect of voting for my friend and neighbor, Julia Parker, for Moscow City Council in November. Having lived in Moscow long enough to see our city government go through some growing pains in recent years, I feel Julia is just what our town needs at this point in its long and usually tranquil history.
She describes herself as a pragmatic progressive. I find this concept not a contradiction but rather a challenge. The progressive values that Julia has lived out during the many years I’ve known her are conservative values in the genuine sense, values of community, sustainability, and personal freedom informed by education, science and facts. These are values shared by an overwhelming majority of Idahoans, along with an ethical commitment to and investment in our children, grandchildren and generations beyond.
Julia Parker has lived in Moscow for more than 20 years, and has raised and educated four children here in partnership with our public schools. She has taught at University of Idaho, and has more recently worked as a geriatric nurse with older patients, a line of work I respect greatly. In this era of climate change, COVID-19 and political division, Julia will not demagogue or grandstand but instead will help fellow citizens understand complex issues and come to sensible and practical solutions.
She will bring this same sensible mindset to questions of multi-modal transportation, affordable housing, water use and conservation, and economic development that preserve and enhance the quality of life for our town and surrounding regional communities.
Chris Norden
Moscow
Roberts for school board
If I lived in the Pullman School District, I would enthusiastically vote to reelect Nathan Roberts for the school board.
Nathan and I serve with 20 other school directors on the Legislative Committee for the Washington State School Directors Association, helping lead advocacy efforts on behalf of the state’s 1.1 million schoolchildren. As representatives from eastern Washington, our voices are particularly important for reminding our west side colleagues that the challenges faced by districts east of the Cascades are far different than those on the rainy side. Nathan represents that viewpoint thoughtfully and rigorously. He knows his district well, and takes obvious pride in his community.
There are 1,477 school directors in the state of Washington. The relative few who are involved at the state level are better prepared to help their districts prepare for legislative whims, budget challenges, and other circumstances that are beyond local control.
That’s why I’d vote to reelect Nathan Roberts in the upcoming election.
Dan Hansen
West Valley SchoolBoard, director
Spokane
Parker is my top choice
After I found out that Julia Parker is running for city council in Moscow this election period, I was quick to support her; out of eight candidates, I have chosen her as my top choice. She is an outstanding Moscow citizen with 20 years living in and experiencing our community: she knows the intricacies of a growing University town.
Having lived in Moscow for 25 years myself, I watch the changes unfold. Some are excellent while others are harmful. We all know who sits on our city council will make the difference. I back Julia because the platform she represents is important and is needed to make a better Moscow. Here are two areas of her campaign that I believe in whole-heartedly: a multi-modal transportation, including a bus to and from Pullman; and affordable housing.
We used to have a Moscow to Pullman route that served well for people who live in Moscow and work at Washington State University and those living in Pullman and work at the University of Idaho. Why was this bus route canceled in the first place? We need another. Affordable housing is on all of our minds in a university town. This is everyone’s challenge for today.
Please take advantage of studying Julia’s approach to numerous topics that affect our community: water budgeting; alternative water resources; supporting economic growth; combating climate change. You can read about her views and service to Moscow on her web site: votejuliaparker.com.
Katherine Sterling
Moscow
Experience matters
I worked with Tricia Grantham at Pullman Regional Hospital during the 17 years she has served on the board of commissioners. A number of those years, Tricia was president of the board, at which time she provided leadership on many hospital initiatives and strategic efforts. These included the recruitment and retention of physicians to ensure ongoing healthcare is provided to Palouse residents, working with area hospitals to collaborate on medical services, the establishment of a medical residency, and financial oversight of the hospital. Most recently, the board has worked with the hospital administration and staff during an unprecedented and challenging time of the COVID pandemic to ensure ongoing care.
I worked with Tricia on community relations and outreach efforts during key points in the hospital’s history. She is a thoughtful and insightful hospital commissioner. Her background in social work and years of working with the Council on Aging also make her a compassionate, empathetic leader.
Experience matters. Vote Tricia Grantham for a third term to the Hospital District 1-A as commissioner.
Megan Guido
Pullman