Politics, winners and losers
In every battle I’ve ever read about, there is a winner and loser. American presidential politics is no different.
In 2016, Hilary Clinton conceded to Trump when the Associated Press announced that Trump had more than 300 electoral college votes. This contest in 2020 has been compared to 2000, but the count then was close (271-266 with Florida hanging in the balance). By all accounts, Biden has won this election with as many electoral votes as Trump had in 2016: 306.
So as the days since the election stretch into weeks, and we learn of more failed court cases, recounts that give Biden a greater edge, and Trump making personal calls to election officials in key states. One has to wonder why the Republicans aren’t pressuring Trump to do the right thing and concede. It’s because Trump got millions of votes and those Republicans are scared. If they oppose Trump, then the voters might give them the boot in 2022. So Trump the tail wags this dog. And we see it in our state, as well.
Idaho’s congressmen and senators are toeing the Republican party line and making those same fishy comments. This is foul and hurts us voters who want to believe that the system will work.
Look, half the country was shocked and hurt when Trump won in 2016.
Many took to the streets in protest. But he was given every opportunity in the weeks after to set up his administration as has been done in every prior election.
By depriving the Biden team the access to key information, the Republicans are undermining our democratic institutions. To make Biden and Harris wait until Jan. 20 is to fly in the face of all precedent and to weaken our democracy. Now there is a real reason to take to the streets.
Zena Hartung
Moscow