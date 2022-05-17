From worse to ‘worser’
Former Republican opposition of President Biden or any Democrat is obvious yet, our democracy remains in peril. Crazed Putinistas answer to our myriad issues is to reelect a pathological liar, kill women’s reproductive health, push nonsensical critical race/indoctrination theories, believe Western U.S. wildfires were ignited by Jewish space lasers and other fake news — all representing the current Republican political platform.
Vox’s website says Trump’s lies include absurd questioning of Obama’s birthplace and that climate change is a Chinese hoax. He supported the Iraq War and immigration. Since Trump was lying, two former attorneys general, cabinet members, prominent senators and many representatives are lying, too.
Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, wrote frankly about her uncle’s lifelong lying in her book “Too Much – Never Enough.”
According to Politifact and others, Trump uttered 30,000-plus lies as president. Unfortunately, extreme former conservatives are oblivious to these and other realities :
n An undemocratic redistricting process has skewed the election process to the point it’s nearly impossible to vote Republicans out.
n Installing election officials who would disqualify votes on personal whim.
n A Supreme Court justice being influenced by a spouse.
n Citizens United’s bribing, now called campaign contributions, of Congress.
n Out of control, trigger happy big city police.
n The Donald, his public … support of the Vlad, saying he believes this Russian over American security agencies.
n Worse, is the inhumane treatment of Indians (especially Leonard Peltier) and minorities. And the disappearance of hundreds of Indian daughters.
n Worser, misinformed public school fascists, aka Republicans, banning books.
n Worst of all: A powerful news network, led by a white supremacist motherTucker, and now radicalized, prominent republican leaders embracing “the Great Replacement Theory” – no longer limited to the dark web – extremists who want to “purify” America.
Jim Roach
Moscow