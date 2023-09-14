I’ve had the privilege of knowing Eric Fejeran both as a friend and as a dedicated advocate for Pullman. As the webmaster for the Eric for Pullman campaign (for City Council), I’ve witnessed firsthand the passion and commitment he brings to every facet of his campaign. But it’s not just about the campaign; it’s about the vision he has for our community.
Fejeran understands the challenges Pullman faces. He’s not just another politician making promises; he’s a community member who’s felt the same frustrations many of us have. When he talks about feeling overlooked and unheard, he’s echoing the sentiments of countless Pullman residents. His commitment to bridging the divide between the people of Pullman and our elected representatives is genuine and deeply rooted in his own experiences.
One of the standout aspects of Fejeran’s campaign is his dedication to community engagement. The bi-weekly community conversations he’s organized are a testament to this. Whether it’s over a beer at Rico’s or a coffee at Neill’s, these gatherings provide a platform for every voice to be heard. Additionally, the citizen-led advocacy panels he’s putting together address key concerns like senior issues, affordable housing, and strategies to boost our local businesses.
But what truly sets Fejeran apart is his genuine belief in the power of the Pullman community. He doesn’t claim to have all the answers, but he’s confident that together, we can find them. His campaign is not just about getting elected; it’s about ensuring that everyone in Pullman feels a sense of ownership over the policies that shape our lives.
As we approach the upcoming election, I urge my fellow Pullman residents to consider Fejeran’s leadership for our community. Can we count on your support to reshape Pullman together?