Fejeran is right for Pullman

I’ve had the privilege of knowing Eric Fejeran both as a friend and as a dedicated advocate for Pullman. As the webmaster for the Eric for Pullman campaign (for City Council), I’ve witnessed firsthand the passion and commitment he brings to every facet of his campaign. But it’s not just about the campaign; it’s about the vision he has for our community.

Fejeran understands the challenges Pullman faces. He’s not just another politician making promises; he’s a community member who’s felt the same frustrations many of us have. When he talks about feeling overlooked and unheard, he’s echoing the sentiments of countless Pullman residents. His commitment to bridging the divide between the people of Pullman and our elected representatives is genuine and deeply rooted in his own experiences.

