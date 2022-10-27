I want to draw voter attention to a proposed constitutional amendment in Idaho (SJR102) that is flying under the radar.
What is SJR102? Senate Joint Resolution 102 is a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution. If passed, the Idaho Legislature could call themselves back into special session if 60% of the legislators agree to discuss “specified subjects.”
What’s the existing system? Idaho’s Constitution, as ratified by Idahoans in 1889, grants the governor the ability to convene the legislature on extraordinary occasions. This tool is used and is useful — we had special sessions in 2020 and 2022. It should remain in place and be used sparingly.
Where’d this constitutional amendment come from? This isn’t a voter initiative. It’s a product of the 2021 legislative session. Both the Idaho House and Senate passed this resolution saying essentially, they don’t like how the 130-year-old constitution limits their power, and that they deserve more power. The beautiful check to that request is they’re required to ask Idaho voters to confirm or deny. That is SJR102.
A few questions to ponder: Do you know the cost to Idaho taxpayers for each day of a legislative session? (Roughly $35,000.) Do you like Idaho’s structure of a part-time legislature that enables people to maintain a career outside of politics? Do the existing checks and balances between legislative/judicial/executive branches in Idaho work as intended? If SJR102 passes, do you trust current and future legislators to use this power appropriately, judiciously, prudently?
The exact wording that will appear on the ballot, as well as for/against statements for SJR102 are available in the 2022 Idaho Voter’s Guide published by the Secretary of State’s office and can be found here: bit.ly/3W7Exq4.
Please do your homework before voting on SJR102.